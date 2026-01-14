Officials: ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Had Internal Bleeding

The federal agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis last week suffered internal bleeding afterward, according to US officials briefed on his condition who spoke with ABC News and CBS News . The officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross suffered internal bleeding in his torso, though the severity remains unclear. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the injury to CBS but did not provide further details. Video from the scene appears to show Ross walking away following the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that Ross was hospitalized and released the same day, telling reporters on Jan. 7, "The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released." Fox News reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dismissed Ross' injuries in comments two days later, saying, "The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips. Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step."

Ross' history in the field includes a serious injury last June, when he was dragged by a car during an attempted arrest in the Minneapolis area, landing him in the hospital and requiring 33 stitches. US Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told CBS News on Sunday that Ross has faced multiple threats and is now in a secure location, adding, "we're thankful that he's recovering."