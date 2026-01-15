X Limits Grok After Backlash Over Deepfakes

Elon Musk's AI chatbot is getting a new dress code. X said its Grok AI model will no longer let users alter photos of real people to make them appear in skimpy or suggestive outfits, after mounting alarm over sexually explicit deepfakes in the US, UK, and elsewhere, the BBC reports. "We have implemented technological measures" to block edits that show real people in "revealing clothing such as bikinis," the company announced, adding that the rule now covers all users, including paying subscribers.

The move came just hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state is investigating the spread of sexualized AI images, including those involving children, generated by Grok. "This material, which depicts women and children in nude and sexually explicit situations, has been used to harass people across the internet," Bonta said in a statement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement calling the images "vile."

X also reiterated that only paid users can access Grok's image-editing tools, arguing that paywalls help authorities and the company identify abusers and enforce platform rules. Anyone who tries to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, or similar clothing will be blocked "according to the laws of their jurisdiction," X said. As for Musk, he said Wednesday that he's "not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero." He said the chatbot was already programmed not to do anything illegal, CNN reports.

The crackdown follows a global backlash: Malaysia and Indonesia have already restricted access to Grok over the deepfakes, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned X could lose its "right to self regulate" if it fails to get a grip on the problem. Britain's communications regulator, Ofcom, said this week it is investigating whether X has breached UK law. Probes were also launched in India, Ireland, France, and Australia, and the European Commission also announced an investigation, CNBC reports.