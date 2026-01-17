These Are the Best Jobs in America

The jobs site Indeed is out with a ranking of the best jobs for 2026 in tricky times—employers are slow to hire, and AI continues to expand. The jobs on this list are in the outlet's "sweet spot" of all that, meaning they are not only stable today (job postings factor into the methodology) but should remain so. They also tend to have relatively low barriers of entry and pay decent salaries: All in the top 10 have six-figure salaries, ranging from occupational therapist ($105,000) to truck drivers who own and operate their own rigs ($160,000.) The top job is a cardiac medical technician—the techs who perform EKGs and the like. The top 10: