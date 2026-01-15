Court Delivers Bad News to Former Columbia Student

A federal appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision that released former Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil from an immigration jail, bringing the government one step closer to detaining and ultimately deporting the Palestinian activist. The three-judge panel of the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals didn't rule on the key issue in Khalil's case: whether the Trump administration's effort to throw Khalil out of the US over his campus activism and criticism of Israel is unconstitutional.

But in its 2-1 decision, the panel ruled a federal judge in New Jersey didn't have jurisdiction to decide the matter at this time, the AP reports. Federal law requires the case to fully move through the immigration courts first, before Khalil can challenge the decision, they wrote.