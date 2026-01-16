New Research Has Potential to Change Psychiatric Treatment

The guidelines for psychiatric treatment may be in line for a significant update if a sweeping new study holds up. An international team analyzed DNA and medical data from more than 1 million people with one of 14 psychiatric diagnoses and discovered that the ailments share more overlapping genetic roots than previously thought, according to a news release at the University of Colorado Boulder. Rather than 14 separate entities, the genes clustered into five broader groups, the researchers report in Nature. As the Washington Post explains, that raises the possibility for more streamlined treatment—and perhaps fewer different pills.