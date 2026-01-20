Coyote Swims Across Bay to Alcatraz Island, a First

Tourists expecting prison lore at Alcatraz instead got a wildlife mystery: a lone coyote churning through San Francisco Bay toward the island once billed as "escape-proof." Alcatraz City Cruises employee Aidan Moore says a visitor flagged him down late Sunday afternoon with iPhone video of the animal paddling through chop and hauling itself onto the island's rocky southern shore, shivering and visibly spent. "I didn't believe them to start with," Moore told SFGATE , but after seeing the footage he radioed park rangers. By the time they reached the trail, the coyote had vanished.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which manages Alcatraz, confirmed the sighting and called it a first: coyotes are common in San Francisco and Marin parklands, but not on the former federal prison site. Conservation scientist Christine Wilkinson says the most likely explanation is that the animal was a young coyote seeking new territory during mating season, possibly from the Coit Tower area, where open space is limited. Another theory: it was swept off course by strong storm-driven currents, estimated at 8-9 knots—far faster than any animal can outswim if caught.

Wilkinson and Moore both worried about the coyote's condition but noted the island could sustain it, with rodents and unprotected bird nests during seabird breeding season and no raptors currently present. Coyotes have already colonized Angel Island after at least one animal swam there and drew in a mate, though Wilkinson says Alcatraz may be too small for a permanent pack. As SFist reports, the swim to Angel Island from Tiburon is more than a mile, and the colony on the island is estimated at 14 to 17 coyotes. For now, the Alcatraz coyote's fate is unknown. Staff have searched the island without success, leaving open three possibilities: it slipped back across the bay, was carried out to sea, or is lying low somewhere tourists can't reach.