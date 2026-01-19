Stock Futures Slide After Trump's Tariff Threat

European shares mostly fell and US stock futures skidded Monday after President Trump threatened to slap a 10% extra tariff on imports from eight European countries because they oppose having America take control of Greenland.
- Germany's DAX lost 1.3% to close at 24,960.33 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.9% to 8,101.96. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.4% to 10,190.26.
- Among US stock futures, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down more than 1.2% on Monday, reports Reuters, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8%. US stock markets are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.