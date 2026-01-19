Noem Denies, Then Admits Feds' Use of Chemical Agents

Kristi Noem spent part of a Sunday talk show batting away accusations that her department used pepper spray on protesters—until video evidence forced a change in her story. Appearing on CBS' Face the Nation, the Homeland Security secretary initially claimed a recent federal court order restricting chemical agents at Minnesota immigration protests was unnecessary because "we already aren't doing" what the judge barred.

But when host Margaret Brennan cited a video showing federal officers deploying chemical irritants on crowds, Noem shifted, saying that protesters were responsible for provoking the response and that officers "only use those chemical agents when there's violence happening and perpetuating," the New York Times reports.