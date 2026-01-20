Billionaires' Wealth Has Shot Up 81% in 5 Years

Billionaires are entering 2026 wealthier and more numerous than ever, even as global poverty progress stalls, according to a new Oxfam report timed to the World Economic Forum in Davos. The charity says billionaire wealth hit a record $18.3 trillion last year, climbing 16% or $2.5 trillion, with more than 3,000 individuals in the club, per CNBC . Since 2020, their fortunes have grown 81%, or $8.2 trillion—enough to eliminate global poverty 26 times—while overall poverty levels have remained roughly where they stood in 2019, per the Guardian . The report, titled "Resisting the Rule of the Rich: Protecting Freedom from Billionaire Power," argues that concentrated wealth increasingly translates into political and media influence.

It points to Elon Musk's role in the US administration, Jeff Bezos' ownership of the Washington Post, and French billionaire Vincent Bolloré's control of the news outlet CNews as examples. "The outsized influence that the super-rich have over our politicians, economies and media has deepened inequality and led us far off track on tackling poverty," said Oxfam Executive Director Amitabh Behar. Oxfam also highlights President Trump's 2025 tax package, which it says delivered notable breaks for high earners, including an estimated 3% income boost for those making more than $1 million, while many Americans struggle to cover basic needs; about 10% lived in poverty in 2024, while a 2023 study found most can no longer afford a "minimal quality of life."

Beyond the US, Oxfam connects economic strain to social unrest, referencing more than 140 significant anti-government protests across 68 countries last year. The organization urges governments to adopt national inequality-reduction plans, increase taxes on the ultra-wealthy, strengthen barriers between money and politics, and protect free expression. Without such moves—and with rich nations cutting foreign aid "further and faster than before," including the shuttering of USAID—Oxfam warns that as many as 14 million additional people could die by 2030. "Being economically poor creates hunger. Being politically poor creates anger," Behar said.