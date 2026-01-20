Crime | Timothy Busfield Melissa Gilbert to Judge: 'Take Care of My Sweet Husband' Meanwhile, actor is edited out of Amazon MGM rom-com following child sex abuse charges By Jenn Gidman withNewser.AI Posted Jan 20, 2026 5:49 AM CST Copied Actor Timothy Busfield is seen before an NFL game in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) Timothy Busfield is being excised from an upcoming Amazon MGM rom-com as a criminal case against him moves forward. The 68-year-old actor and director will be edited out from the film You Deserve Each Other after authorities in New Mexico charged him with sexually abusing a child, Variety reports. The decision marks the second professional setback for Busfield since the allegations surfaced. Earlier this month, NBC yanked a scheduled Law & Order: SVU episode featuring him as a guest star; it had been slated to air on Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 9 on charges of sexual abuse involving a minor, tied to Busfield's work directing twin child actors in 2022 on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady. Busfield surrendered Jan. 13 at the Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque and is being held until a court hearing set for Tuesday. He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact with a child, each carrying a potential six-year sentence, and one count of child abuse, which could add up to three years. TMZ says it has recordings of November 2024 police interviews with the two boys at the center of the latest storm, and that in those tapes they deny Busfield ever touched them inappropriately. Meanwhile, Busfield's wife, actor Melissa Gilbert, has penned a letter to the judge in his case, asking the court to "please take care of my sweet husband," per ABC News. "As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now, and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart," she wrote. "I am relying on you to protect him for me." Gilbert added that Busfield "has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known" and "has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others." Gilbert's note was one of dozens sent in support of Busfield, including from her son Michael and Busfield's Thirtysomething co-stars Ken Olin and Peter Horton. People has more on the "nightmare" Gilbert says she's now living, per an insider. Read These Next President Trump writes a snippy letter to Norway. Elon Musk just made a big donation to a pro-Trump candidate. Meet the Oscar winner who says the award injured her career. The 60 Minutes segment that was abruptly pulled has now been aired. Report an error