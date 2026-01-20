Melissa Gilbert to Judge: 'Take Care of My Sweet Husband'

Timothy Busfield is being excised from an upcoming Amazon MGM rom-com as a criminal case against him moves forward. The 68-year-old actor and director will be edited out from the film You Deserve Each Other after authorities in New Mexico charged him with sexually abusing a child, Variety reports.

The decision marks the second professional setback for Busfield since the allegations surfaced. Earlier this month, NBC yanked a scheduled Law & Order: SVU episode featuring him as a guest star; it had been slated to air on Thursday.