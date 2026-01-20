Markets Jittery as Trump Doubles Down

The stock market is poised to open in a foul mood over tensions about Greenland. Dow futures were on track to drop nearly 700 points, or 1.4%, when trading begins Tuesday morning, reports CNBC . The benchmark S&P 500 faced a comparable percentage drop, and the tech-focused NASDAQ was in worse shape, about 2%. Investors are worried about President Trump's threat to impose sanctions on European nations that oppose his push to take control of Greenland—and Trump didn't let up overnight, notes the Wall Street Journal .

Trump unleashed a series of social media posts on the subject, notes the New York Times. "There can be no going back," he wrote. "We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World," Trump added. "And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!" In another, he criticized Britain's plan to relinquish control of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, calling it "another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired."

Trump also shared a message from NATO chief Mark Rutte, who told Trump he was "committed to finding a way forward on Greenland," and he posted a mocked-up image of himself planting a US flag on Greenland. Trump also shared a text from French President Emmanuel Macron, who wrote, "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," and offered to set up a "g7 meeting" with the two of them and other world leaders. The tariff clash lands just as Trump and other leaders head to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.