France Wants NATO War Games in Greenland

France just floated a new response to President Trump's Greenland pressure: bring in NATO war games. On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron's office said France wants the alliance to stage a military exercise on the vast Arctic island and is prepared to take part. The proposal came as Trump arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he's expected to again press his case for bringing Greenland under US control.

Deutsche Welle reports France's proposal did not address whether it expects US forces—by far NATO's biggest military contingent—to join any Greenland drill. Speaking in Davos a day earlier, Macron responded to Trump's threat to impose higher tariffs on the European countries that are opposed to his proposed takeover, insisting Europe "would not give in to bullies." The BBC notes that Macron donned attention-grabbing aviator sunglasses during that speech, but it wasn't a fashion choice. French media reported it was to mask an eye condition, specifically a sub-conjunctival hemorrhage, which in layman's terms is a broken blood vessel in the eye.