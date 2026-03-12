China Mandates Mandarin for Minority Kids in New 'Unity' Law

China is recasting "ethnic unity" as a matter of speaking the same language. Lawmakers in Beijing have approved legislation requiring all children from preschool through the end of high school to be taught in Mandarin, sharply curbing the use of minority languages such as Tibetan, Uyghur, and Mongolian in classrooms, the BBC reports. The law—passed at the close of China's annual parliamentary session on Thursday, with just three nays and three abstentions out of more than 2,700 votes, per Reuters—also allows authorities to pursue parents or guardians who are deemed to be passing on views that could undermine "ethnic harmony," and promotes "embedded" communities that analysts say may dilute minority-heavy neighborhoods.