Tarantino's First Stage Project Is a 'Swashbuckling' One

Quentin Tarantino isn't yet delivering his long-discussed 10th film, but he is bringing a "swashbuckling" comedy to the London stage. The filmmaker will write and direct The Popinjay Cavalier, slated to open in the West End in 2027, as announced by producers Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment on Wednesday. Taking place in 1830s Europe, the play is billed as "a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise" inspired by old-school epic adventures.

The "sweeping celebration of theater and its heightened romance" will be "told with Tarantino's signature style and unmistakable wit," per a release. Casting, creative team details, and the theater where the play will debut are still under wraps. The project marks Tarantino's first major move since shelving a planned film, The Movie Critic, and comes as speculation continues over whether he'll follow through on his long-stated plan to cap his movie career at 10 features, per the New York Times.

It also arrives amid renewed scrutiny of his past work. Last week, Pulp Fiction actor Rosanna Arquette criticized his repeated use of a racial slur in that film, calling it "racist and creepy." In a response published on Monday, Tarantino said he remembered Arquette being "thrilled" to join the movie and accused her of attacking it now for "very cynical reasons," saying that showed "a decided lack of class, no less honor." He's also recently taken heat for slamming actor Paul Dano. As for that long-rumored 10th film: The Independent notes that Tarantino has hinted at adapting this play for the big screen, which would give him No. 10, if you count his Kill Bill films as one combined entry.