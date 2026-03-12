Iran Strikes 2 Fuel Tankers in Iraqi Waters

Two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters were attacked by Iran late Wednesday, setting both ablaze and killing at least one crew member, according to port officials and maritime security firms. The strikes, an escalation in Iran's attacks on shipping and oil infrastructure, came hours after three other commercial vessels were damaged by projectiles in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf, bringing the number of ships hit by suspected Iranian attacks since the war began to at least 16, Reuters reports. Iraqi authorities said the tankers were hit by explosive-laden boats. Iran claimed responsibility, with state media saying an Iranian underwater drone attack "blew up two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf tonight."

Iraqi authorities said 37 crew members were rescued, CNN reports. The latest attacks targeted the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros, both loaded with fuel from Iraq. In the Strait of Hormuz, a Thai bulk carrier, the Mayuree Naree, was hit by two projectiles that set off a fire and disabled its engine room, its operator said. Three crew members are missing and believed trapped; 20 others were evacuated to Oman. Iran's Revolutionary Guards later said the ship was "fired upon by Iranian fighters," reports Reuters. A container ship and another bulk carrier were hit by projectiles. Authorities said both ships remained seaworthy and there were no injuries.

Farhan al-Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said operations at all oil terminals were halted after the attack on tankers at Basra port, though commercial ports would remain open, the AP reports. In other attacks in the region Wednesday, Iran continued to target Gulf oilfields, refineries, and transport links. A drone attack injured four people near Dubai's international airport, the world's busiest, but flights continued.

Iranian attacks have brought shipping in the area to a near-standstill, which has caused massive disruption to energy supplies, Reuters reports. President Trump said Wednesday, without providing details, that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz would soon "see great safety, and it's going to be very, very quickly," the Guardian reports.

The United Nations Security Council voted 13-0 Wednesday in favor of a Bahraini-led resolution calling for a halt to Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, with Russia and China abstaining, reports the New York Times. Iran's representative said the US was the aggressor and accused the country of "abusing its position" as current head of the council.

