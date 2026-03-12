Iran's Government Looks to Be Holding

Iran's government is taking heavy hits but, for now, it isn't wobbling, according to US intelligence. Three sources who have seen recent assessments tell Reuters that a wide range of reports point to the same conclusion: Iran's ruling system remains coherent and in charge of the population, despite nearly two weeks of US and Israeli airstrikes, the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the apparent wounding of his son and successor. Interim leaders and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are still viewed as firmly in control. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA declined to comment.

The conclusion runs against early political hopes in Washington and Jerusalem that the military campaign might crack the system. President Trump has publicly urged Iranians to "take over your government" even as aides insist regime change is not the official goal. One senior Israeli official privately acknowledged there is no guarantee the war will bring down the clerical state, while another source said Israel doesn't want any elements of the old government left standing. US officials, meanwhile, have not ruled out sending ground troops, which intelligence sources say would likely be required to seriously threaten the regime.

Another potential pressure point—Iranian Kurdish groups operating from neighboring Iraq—also looks limited, US analysts say. While Kurdish leader Abdullah Mohtadi claims "tens of thousands" are ready to fight at a time when Iranian forces have abandoned some positions in Kurdish areas, recent US assessments conclude the militias lack the firepower and manpower to sustain a challenge to Iranian security services, according to Reuters reporting, echoed by WION. The groups have reportedly lobbied Washington for weapons and armored vehicles, but Trump said Saturday he has rejected the idea of them entering Iran.