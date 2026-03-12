Winner of Architecture's Top Prize Predicts a 'Headache'

This Chilean "rock star" isn't on a stage but on job sites around the world. Smiljan Radic Clarke, once called "a rock star among architects" by the New York Times , has been awarded the 2026 Pritzker Prize, often likened to the Nobel of architecture, per NPR . Radic, 60, is the second Chilean to receive the honor and said he was "completely" surprised, calling it both a "huge honor" and a likely "headache" due to the added attention. Though not a household name like past laureates Frank Gehry or Zaha Hadid, he's long been a favorite in art and architecture circles, earning major buzz with his 2014 Serpentine Pavilion in London—a glowing, podlike structure perched on rough stones that critics said felt both ancient and futuristic.

His work ranges from the angular, black-concrete House for the Poem of the Right Angle in the Chilean woods—a "contemplative retreat," per the Pritzker committee—to the semi-translucent Regional Theater of Bío Bío and the VIK winery, whose industrial look, Radic says, is a nod to the realities of winemaking rather than romantic notions of terroir. He frequently collaborates with sculptor Marcela Correa, his wife, and has also designed stores for fashion label Alexander McQueen, though jurors emphasized that his buildings "invite interpretation, rather than consumption."

Jury chair Alejandro Aravena praised Radic's "radical originality" and ability to return to "basic foundations of architecture" while pushing new boundaries. The jury, also including US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, described his work as "optimistic and quietly joyful," per CNN. The award—$100,000 and a bronze medallion—comes as the Pritzker Prize itself faces scrutiny over frequent contact between the late Jeffrey Epstein and Tom Pritzker, chairman of the Hyatt Foundation, which bestows the award. A spokesperson says the prize's independence is intact. Radic, reflecting on global conflict and destruction, called it "not the best circumstance" for an award but argued that architecture remains "a positive act" that can help people see their surroundings differently, per NPR.