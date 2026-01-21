Salesforce Chief Blasts AI 'Suicide Coaches'

Salesforce chief Marc Benioff is warning that artificial intelligence has crossed a "pretty horrific" line—and that lawmakers are lagging far behind. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Benioff said some AI systems have effectively turned into "suicide coaches," citing cases in which the technology has been linked to people taking their own lives. "There has to be some regulation," he said, per CNBC , arguing that the pattern echoes what happened with social media when it grew quickly without clear rules.

In 2018, Benioff compared social platforms to cigarettes, calling them addictive and harmful. "Bad things were happening all over the world because social media was fully unregulated, and now you're kind of seeing that play out again with artificial intelligence," he said Tuesday. Regulation in the US remains patchy, with Congress yet to pass sweeping AI rules. In the meantime, states are moving on their own: California has passed measures aimed at child safety on both AI and social media, while New York's new Responsible AI Safety and Education Act adds transparency and safety obligations for major AI developers.

A recent executive order from President Trump, however, seeks to curb what he calls "excessive State regulation," arguing that American AI firms must be able to innovate

without cumbersome regulation." In Davos, Benioff pushed back on the tech industry's traditional stance that it should be left largely alone. He said companies "hate regulation" but "love Section 230," the federal rule shielding platforms from liability for user content. Companies like Meta have used Section 230, part of a law passed in 1996, as a defense in lawsuits over harm to users, Quartz reports.

"So if this large language model coaches this child into suicide, they're not responsible because of Section 230. That's probably something that needs to get reshaped, shifted, changed," Benioff said, adding: "There's a lot of families that, unfortunately, have suffered this year, and I don't think they had to."