Stretch of California Coast Public Again After a Century

Visitors to California's North Coast just picked up access to a stunning piece of shoreline that's been off-limits for generations. The Estero Americano Coast Preserve, spanning 547 acres along the Marin-Sonoma county line, is now open to the public , daily from sunrise to sunset, after more than a century in private hands. The property, once a longtime ranch, was purchased in 2015 for $3.8 million by the nonprofit Wildlands Conservancy, backed by state agencies, land trusts, foundations, and individual donors, per Smithsonian . Since then, crews have added about five miles of trails, restored sensitive habitat, and set up basic visitor infrastructure, including restrooms.

The preserve sits south of Bodega Bay and west of Valley Ford, and is free to enter on foot via a gate at the Shorttail Gulch Trailhead, "a short drive off of Highway 1," per the San Francisco Chronicle. Conservation groups describe the area as an important refuge for wildlife, including threatened central California coast steelhead, the endangered tidewater goby, and the threatened California red-legged frog. Also boasting impressive spring wildflower displays, the landscape includes tidal marsh, eelgrass beds, mudflats, and open water.

"Our team is very excited that the public is finally able to access this remarkable part of the Sonoma Coast," said Luke Farmer, the Wildlands Conservancy's Sonoma Coast regional director. One 1.6-mile trail leads down to a beach below the bluffs, while a 1.9-mile route climbs to the preserve's high point, with views that can stretch to Point Reyes and the Farallon Islands on clear days. SFGate says to expect "jaw-dropping" vistas. Visitors are welcome to kayak, hike, picnic, birdwatch, walk leashed dogs, and look for migrating whales in season. Cycling, horseback riding, and camping are not allowed, and there's no drinking water on-site for now.