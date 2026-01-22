Cancer Is Declining in Younger People, With One Exception

Cancer deaths are declining among people under 50—except for one unwanted exception. Colorectal cancer continues to rise, and it's now the leading cause of cancer death in this age group, reports NBC News. "It is absolutely an outlier," says Rebecca Siegel of the American Cancer Society, who led a large new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Scientists reviewed data on nearly 1.3 million cancer deaths in people under 50 from 1990 to 2023. In 1990, colorectal cancer ranked fifth as a cause of cancer death in that age group, but it's been rising steadily since—even as overall cancer death rates in people under 50 have fallen 44% since 1990.