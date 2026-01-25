Eleanor Holmes Norton Ends Reelection Bid

Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has represented Washington, DC, as its nonvoting House delegate since 1991, is effectively dropping her reelection bid, Politico reports. Her campaign filed a termination notice with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday indicating she is not running for a 19th term—though she could still reverse course by filing for reelection later. The 88-year-old Democrat has in recent years sharply reduced public appearances, prompting questions about her health and capacity to serve. The filing reported that Norton's campaign had raised a total of $7.50 so far this month, per Axios .

An internal police report last year, prepared after she was defrauded of thousands of dollars, described Norton as being in the "early stages of dementia" and said a longtime aide held power of attorney and acted as her caretaker. Norton is one of only two people ever to serve as DC's House delegate, a position created in 1970. A former civil rights lawyer and advocate for women's rights, she built her congressional profile championing home rule, helping to guide a financial rescue of the city in the 1990s, and resisting efforts by congressional Republicans to exert greater control over local affairs. In later years she focused on expanding DC's autonomy and voting rights, backing both a stalled bipartisan push for a full House vote and the ongoing statehood campaign.