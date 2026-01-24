Teens Can Say Goodbye to AI Characters on Meta

Instagram owner says access will be denied to minors until 'the updated experience is ready'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2026 11:10 AM CST
Teens Barred From Accessing AI Characters on Meta Apps
Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 22, 2023.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

Meta is halting teens' access to artificial intelligence characters, at least temporarily, the company said in an updated blog post on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc., which own Instagram and WhatsApp, said that starting in the "coming weeks," teens will no longer be able to access AI characters, "until the updated experience is ready," per the AP. This applies to anyone who gave Meta a birthday that makes them a minor, as well as "people who claim to be adults but who we suspect are teens based on our age prediction technology."

The move comes the week before Meta—along with TikTok and Google's YouTube—is scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles over its apps' harms to children. Teens will still be able to access Meta's AI assistant, just not the characters. Other companies have also banned teens from AI chatbots amid growing concerns about the effects of artificial intelligence conversations on children. Character.AI announced its ban last fall.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X