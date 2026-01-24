Power Outages Could Be a Delayed Reaction

More than 100,000 people had lost power by midday Saturday, as this weekend's winter storm kicked in across much of the US. The most serious electrical disruptions may not surface until storm has passed, forecasters say. Energy analysts expect that the heaviest damage in Texas, where the grid has struggled with cold weather in recent years, and the Mid-Atlantic could come Monday and Tuesday, the New York Times reports. "Just because the snow stops, that doesn't mean the worst is over," said Wei Du of PA Consulting. The reasons include: