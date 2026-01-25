More Cancellations Are Ahead, Airlines Warn Passengers

A massive winter storm set the stage for a brutal travel day Sunday, with airlines warning of widespread cancellations and delays at some of the busiest airports in the US. Widespread snow, sleet, and freezing rain threatened nearly 180 million people—more than half the nation's population—in a path stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, the National Weather Service said. After sweeping through the South, the storm was expected to move into the Northeast, dumping about 1 to 2 feet of snow from Washington through New York and Boston, the AP reports.