10 World Cities With the Highest Cost of Living

One easy takeaway from a new ranking of cities with the highest cost of living: It's expensive to live in Switzerland. No fewer than six of the top 10 cities in the assessment by Numbeo are in that nation, notes TimeOut. The US isn't too far behind with three. The study looks at factors such as groceries, rent, restaurants, and "local purchasing power" to come up with an overall score. The top 10:

Zurich, Switzerland, 118.5 Geneva, Switzerland, 116.5 Basel, Switzerland, 112.4 Lausanne, Switzerland, 111.5 Lugano, Switzerland, 110.1 Bern, Switzerland, 110.0 New York City, 100.0 Reykjavik, Iceland, 98.9 Honolulu, 98.2 San Francisco, 97.6