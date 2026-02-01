Strike Kills Mineworkers Going Home After Shifts

US, Russian negotiators discuss Ukraine in Florida
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 1, 2026 11:26 AM CST
Emergency services work after a Russian drone hit a city maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.   (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit a bus carrying mineworkers after their shifts and killed 15 people, Ukrainian emergency services said Sunday. The attack injured another seven people and sparked a fire, according to the emergency services, per the AP. DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it owned the shuttle bus and accused Russia of carrying out "a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region." Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the next round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Hospital strike: Earlier Sunday, six people were injured in a drone strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine, including two women who were undergoing medical examinations at the time. The strike caused a fire in the gynecology reception area. In a post on Telegram, regional chief Ivan Fedorov said the attack was "proof of a war directed against life," the BBC reports.
  • Reported attacks: Russia launched 90 attack drones, with 14 striking nine locations overnight into Sunday, Ukraine's air force said in a post. A woman and a man were killed in an overnight drone strike in Dnipro, officials said. Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday morning said its forces had used operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery to hit transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces. It also said Russian air defenses shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over southwestern and western Russia.

  • Peace talks: Envoys from Russia, Ukraine, and the US had been expected to meet Sunday in Abu Dhabi to continue negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's all-out invasion of its neighbor. Instead, US and Russian negotiators held a previously unannounced session over the weekend in Florida, per the New York Times. Details were not released, but Steve Witkoff, President Trump's envoy, pronounced the talks productive. "Ukraine is ready for substantive talks," Zelensky posted, "and we are interested in an outcome that will bring us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."

