Strike Kills Mineworkers Going Home After Shifts

A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit a bus carrying mineworkers after their shifts and killed 15 people, Ukrainian emergency services said Sunday. The attack injured another seven people and sparked a fire, according to the emergency services, per the AP. DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it owned the shuttle bus and accused Russia of carrying out "a large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region." Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the next round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.