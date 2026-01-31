Rain, Then Landslide Doomed Hundreds in Congo Mine

A landslide earlier this week collapsed several mines at a major coltan mining site in eastern Congo, leaving hundreds dead, rebel authorities said Saturday. The collapse took place Wednesday at the Rubaya mines, which are controlled by the M23 rebels, Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, a spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of the North Kivu province told the AP . He said the landslide was caused by heavy rains. "For now, there are more than 200 dead, some of whom are still in the mud and have not yet been recovered," Muyisa said. He added that several others were injured and taken to three health facilities in the town of Rubaya, while ambulances were expected to transfer the wounded on Saturday to Goma, the nearest city, around 30 miles away.

The rebel-appointed governor of North Kivu has temporarily halted artisanal mining on the site and ordered the relocation of residents who'd built shelters near the mine, Muyisa said. A former miner at the site said there've been repeated landslides because the tunnels are dug by hand, poorly constructed, and left without maintenance. "People dig everywhere, without control or safety measures. In a single pit, there can be as many as 500 miners, and because the tunnels run parallel, one collapse can affect many pits at once."

Rubaya lies in the heart of eastern Congo, a mineral-rich part of the Central African nation which for decades has been ripped apart by violence from government forces and different armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23, whose recent resurgence has escalated the conflict, worsening an already acute humanitarian crisis. Congo is a major supplier of coltan, a black metallic ore that contains the rare metal tantalum, a key component in the production of smartphones, computers, and aircraft engines.

The nation produced about 40% of the world's coltan in 2023, per the US Geological Survey, with Australia, Canada, and Brazil serving as other big suppliers. Over 15% of the world's supply of tantalum comes from Rubaya's mines. In May 2024, M23 seized the town and took control of its mines. According to a UN report, since seizing Rubaya, the rebels have imposed taxes on the trade and transport of coltan, generating at least $800,000 a month.