British PM: Andrew Should Testify to Congress

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—the former Prince Andrew—to cooperate with a US congressional inquiry into his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying anyone with relevant knowledge "should be prepared to share that information." The statement followed after the Justice Department release of evidence related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which includes photos appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman on the ground and touching her waist and stomach. Her face is blurred in the photos, the New York Times reports, and she is fully clothed.

The remarks represent a sharper approach by Starmer, who previously framed whether to testify as Mountbatten-Windsor's personal decision. Democrats in Congress first asked him to give evidence in November as part of their investigation into Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Starmer linked cooperation to a "victim-centered" approach, suggesting that public figures should not be exempt from scrutiny. "Epstein's victims have to be the first priority," he told reporters, per the BBC.

Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of his royal and military titles by King Charles III in October, denies any criminal wrongdoing. The new document trove—more than 3 million items, including a 2010 email exchange between Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor—has sent political ripples beyond Britain, per the Times, contributing to the resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser and renewed scrutiny of other high-profile Epstein contacts.