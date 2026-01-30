Media | Don Lemon What We Know About the Arrest of Don Lemon Former CNN anchor faces federal civil rights charges over Minneapolis protest By John Johnson Posted Jan 30, 2026 2:00 PM CST Copied Don Lemon in a 2019 file photo. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FILE) Journalist or protest participant? The fate of Don Lemon may hinge on whether prosecutors prove he was the latter. Federal agents arrested Lemon and three others on Friday over a protest that disrupted a church service on Jan. 18 in Minneapolis. The details: The protest: Anti-ICE protesters converged on the church because its pastor works for the agency. Lemon accompanied them and provided a live-stream of coverage and interviews on his YouTube channel. Most people know Lemon from his years at CNN, but he now works independently. The AP notes that he has not "hidden his disdain" for President Trump. Charges: Lemon is charged with federal civil rights crimes, according to the Department of Homeland Security: conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with First Amendment rights in a house of worship. If found guilty, he could face a decade or so behind bars, reports Deadline. Lemon was expected to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday. Others: The others arrested Friday were another independent journalist, Georgia Fort, and two protesters. The feds previously charged three other protesters, including a woman whose photo, which had been altered to depict her as crying, was posted by the White House. This isn't the Justice Department's first attempt to prosecute Lemon over the church protest, but a federal magistrate judge last week rejected the first try, citing insufficient evidence. Friday's arrest revives the case against him. Lemon's defense: "Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church and members of the organization," he said in a recent social media video, per the New York Times. "That's it. That's called journalism." A counter to that: Lemon "went into the facility, and then he began—quote, unquote—'committing journalism,' as if that's sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on a podcast after the protest, per the Wall Street Journal. "It isn't." His report: The Washington Post has highlights and details of Lemon's report from the church, including his video interviews with protesters, parishioners, and the pastor. "Lemon says several times that he is there as a journalist and is not affiliated with the protest," the story notes. Criticism: The "arrest of a prominent journalist is a shock—and a five-alarm moment," writes Jill Filipovic at Slate. "The existing infringements on the First Amendment have been bad. But what this administration is signaling may be coming could be much worse." Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass weighed in with a similar sentiment: "The arrest of journalists for going into a church in the course of reporting is shocking enough, but what's even more alarming is that it's no secret that Don Lemon is a Trump critic," she said in a statement, per KTLA. Last word: An official White House tweet celebrated the arrest: "When life gives you lemons," it reads, accompanied by a photo of the journalist and news of the arrest. Read These Next Costco roasted over its rotisserie chickens in lawsuit. Teens sue an elite private school and an ex-Jeopardy! champ. Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara has died at 71. Panama's top court rules in a canal case with huge implications. Report an error