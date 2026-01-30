What We Know About the Arrest of Don Lemon

Journalist or protest participant? The fate of Don Lemon may hinge on whether prosecutors prove he was the latter. Federal agents arrested Lemon and three others on Friday over a protest that disrupted a church service on Jan. 18 in Minneapolis. The details:

The protest: Anti-ICE protesters converged on the church because its pastor works for the agency. Lemon accompanied them and provided a live-stream of coverage and interviews on his YouTube channel. Most people know Lemon from his years at CNN, but he now works independently. The AP notes that he has not "hidden his disdain" for President Trump.

Charges: Lemon is charged with federal civil rights crimes, according to the Department of Homeland Security: conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with First Amendment rights in a house of worship. If found guilty, he could face a decade or so behind bars, reports Deadline. Lemon was expected to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday.