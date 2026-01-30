Trump Moves to Cut Off Cuba's Oil Supply

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that could further cripple an island plagued by a deepening energy crisis. The order would primarily put pressure on Mexico, a government that has acted as an oil lifeline for Cuba and has constantly voiced solidarity for the US adversary even as President Claudia Sheinbaum has sought to build a strong relationship with Trump, the AP reports.

Trump was asked by a reporter Thursday whether he was trying to "choke off" Cuba, which he called a "failing nation." "The word 'choke off' is awfully tough," Trump said. "I'm not trying to, but it looks like it's something that's just not going to be able to survive."

In his executive order, Trump declared a national emergency, saying the "situation with respect to Cuba constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat" and "it is necessary and appropriate to establish a tariff system."