Trump Moves to Cut Off Cuba's Oil Supply

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that could further cripple an island plagued by a deepening energy crisis. The order would primarily put pressure on Mexico, a government that has acted as an oil lifeline for Cuba and has constantly voiced solidarity for the US adversary even as President Claudia Sheinbaum has sought to build a strong relationship with Trump, the AP reports.
- Trump was asked by a reporter Thursday whether he was trying to "choke off" Cuba, which he called a "failing nation." "The word 'choke off' is awfully tough," Trump said. "I'm not trying to, but it looks like it's something that's just not going to be able to survive."
- In his executive order, Trump declared a national emergency, saying the "situation with respect to Cuba constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat" and "it is necessary and appropriate to establish a tariff system."