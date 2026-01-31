Trump Appears in New Epstein Files 'Thousands of Times'

Elon Musk's past efforts to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein are taking a hit from newly released government documents. A fresh batch of DOJ files tied to the Epstein investigation includes a series of emails showing Musk not only in regular contact with Epstein, but at times asking to visit the financier's private Caribbean island years after Epstein's 2008 conviction for sex crimes involving minors, per Futurism. More:

In one December 2013 exchange, Musk wrote that he'd be in the British Virgin Islands/St. Barts area over the holidays and asked Epstein, "Is there a good time to visit?" Epstein replied that he'd be there from Dec. 28 to Jan. 7, adding, "I will send heli for you." A Google Calendar entry in the inbox of Epstein's assistant the following year, titled "ELON MUSK TO ISLAND DEC. 6TH," suggests at least one trip may have been scheduled, though the documents don't confirm whether it occurred. Other correspondence: Additional emails show Epstein suggesting Musk "bring your friend or friends" to the island in 2012, to which Musk replied, "Sounds good, I will try to make it." Epstein also invited Musk to dinner "with woody allen and crowd" in April 2013.

In a 2019 Vanity Fair interview, Musk said he visited Epstein's New York residence only once, for about 30 minutes, and claimed, "He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined." Bill Gates: The Microsoft co-founder's name also has popped up in the newly released files. Per Newsweek, two draft emails from Epstein's email account (meaning it's not clear if they were sent or received) from July 2013 reference medication acquired for Gates "to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls," as well as suggest that Gates tried to hide an STI from his then-wife, Melinda Gates.

The Miami Herald details some of the references to Donald Trump in the newly released files, with his name mentioned "thousands of times." "Many are innocuous references, but some include uncorroborated allegations sent to the FBI claiming that he also abused young girls," the paper notes. Among those is a "spreadsheet of tips" exchanged among FBI agents, with one tip from someone alleging a friend had been "forced to perform oral sex on President Trump" in New Jersey more than three decades earlier, when she was 13 or 14 years old. Trump II: Another uncorroborated complaint claims there used to be "calendar girls" parties at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, per Mediaite, which notes some of the Trump complaints, including this one, were yanked off the DOJ site shortly after publication. "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and [Trump] would auction them off," reads that allegation. "He measured the children's vulva and vaginas by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness."

"We did not protect President Trump," Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, told reporters on Friday, per the New York Times. "We didn't protect or not protect anybody." Trump himself has denied any wrongdoing. Survivors: A group of 18 Epstein survivors have put out their own response. "Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous," their statement notes. "This is not over. We will not stop until the truth is fully revealed and every perpetrator is finally held accountable."