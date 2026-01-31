Danes Who Served With Americans Protest at Embassy

Hundreds of Danish veterans—many of whom fought alongside US troops—and thousands of supporters staged a silent protest Saturday outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen in response to President Trump's threats to take over Greenland and his belittling of their combat contributions. The crowd gathered in subzero temperatures at Copenhagen's Kastellet historic fortress, which includes a public park and places still used by the Danish military, then marched to the US Embassy, the AP reports. Attendees ceremoniously planted 52 Danish flags outside the embassy that bore the names of the 52 Danish servicemen who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq. The troops' names were read out before the crowd observed several minutes of silence.

"Denmark has always stood side by side with the USA—and we have showed up in the world's crisis zones when the USA has asked us to," Danish Veterans & Veteran Support, the organizers of the protest, said in a statement. "We feel let down and ridiculed by the Trump Administration, which is deliberately disregarding Denmark's combat side by side with the USA." The president played down the contribution of non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan, saying they "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

The veterans also expressed anger at Trump's claim that Denmark is incapable of protecting the West's security interests in the Arctic. Some wore their service uniforms to the protest, per Deutsche Welle. "What Trump said was very insulting," said a veteran who served as a Danish UN soldier in Cyprus, per AFP. "I have friends who were down there. Some of them were wounded, and they carry the war with them even today." Forty-four Danish soldiers were killed in Afghanistan, the highest per capita death toll among coalition forces, and eight in Iraq.