World  | 
China

Factory Mistake Turns Sad Horse Into Smash Hit

Assembly line error in China turns a smile into a frown, and young workers love it
Posted Jan 30, 2026 11:43 AM CST
Factory Mistake Turns Sad Horse Into Smash Hit
The one on the left is the 'correct' version, but everyone wants the one on the right.   (YouTube/ABC News of Australia)

A factory mistake in eastern China has turned a $4 plush toy into an unlikely symbol of workplace burnout—and a runaway hit. The stuffed horse, produced in Yiwu International Trade City for the Year of the Horse, is designed to wear a cheerful smile, explains China Daily. But in one batch, the toy left the assembly line with its mouth accidentally sewn on upside down, which, well, turned its smile upside down. What's more, the nostrils look a bit like falling tears. Photos of the glum-looking toy spread online, and the "crying horse" has since become a viral favorite, per UPI.

Factory owner Zhang Huoqing told local media that when the toy debuted in October, sales hovered around 400 per day. After the gloomy horse took off on social media, daily orders surged into the tens of thousands, with wholesalers requesting shipments from as far away as South Africa. Young Chinese office workers, who sometimes refer to themselves as "niu ma" ("cattle and horse") to describe feeling exploited on the job, have embraced the toy as a kind of soft protest mascot.

"This little horse looks so sad and pitiful, just like the way I feel at work," wrote one user posting as Tuan Tuan Mami, according to the South China Morning Post. She added that keeping the crying horse on her desk in the Year of the Horse is a way to leave her on-the-job frustrations with the toy and "keep only happiness."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X