Amazon Gives Up on Its Go, Fresh Stores

Amazon says it is closing all of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh locations, as the online behemoth focuses on its grocery delivery, Whole Foods Market and a new "supersized" store concept. The Seattle-based online retailer said in a blog post Tuesday that it plans to convert some of those soon-to-be shuttered locations into Whole Foods Market stores. The company operates 57 Amazon Fresh stores and 15 Amazon Go stores.

"While we've seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven't yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion," the company said in the post. Amazon noted that customers can continue to shop Amazon Fresh online in available areas for "fast and convenient delivery."