Cops: Teen Carjacker Wanted to See Grandmother

An 18-year-old in a ski mask apologized as he pointed a gun at a woman and took her SUV, saying he needed it to visit his grandmother, according to authorities in Orange County, Florida. Deputies say Kenneth Shears approached the woman as she sat in her parked vehicle on Saturday, talking on her phone. The victim, who spoke to FOX35 Orlando on the condition she not be identified, said she initially thought it was some kind of prank.

She quoted her carjacker as saying, "I am sorry to be doing this, but I need to see my grandmother," a statement also noted in the arrest report. The woman said she tried to talk him down for several minutes and even offered him a ride, to no avail. He then drove off, promising to return the vehicle, per Fox News. A short police pursuit ensued, ending when the carjacker crashed the SUV into a parked car on a front lawn, heavily damaging both vehicles, deputies said. Shears was arrested and is being held at the Orange County Jail on multiple counts, including carjacking with a firearm.