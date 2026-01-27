Coming Soon on Amazon: King Charles

Can it be that, like many baby boomers, King Charles III feels misunderstood? That might sound like a strange question for a man with his own PR team and easy access to any journalist in the realm. But 16 years after he wrote a book explaining his vision for saving the planet, the king has teamed up with Amazon Prime to make a film spelling out that philosophy, reports the AP . The documentary delves into Charles' concept of "harmony," the idea that restoring the balance between the human and natural worlds is crucial to combatting global warming and many other major problems facing humanity.

Along the way, the king also confronts critics who have lampooned him as a dilettante flitting aimlessly from one cause to another. Charles believes that climate change, urban planning, sustainable agriculture, traditional crafts, and fostering understanding between religions—causes to which he has devoted much of his adult life—are interrelated issues that must be dealt with to create more liveable communities. "I think we need to follow harmony if we are going to ensure that this planet can support so many," he said in a trailer. "It's unlikely there's anywhere else."

To help explain these ideas, experts including Tony Juniper, the former head of Friends of the Earth in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and Emily Shuckburgh, a University of Cambridge climate scientist, appear with Charles in Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, available on Amazon from Feb. 6. The narrator is Kate Winslet. The king wants people to recognize that humans are as much a part of the natural world as the birds and the trees, something that can be obscured as we rush to work in air-conditioned offices, then drive to the supermarket to buy food wrapped in plastic, Juniper says. Charles addressed the idea of restoring balance in the natural world in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World.

The king wants to shift the focus back to an issue he hopes will define his legacy after two years in which the media, and the public, were distracted by Charles' cancer diagnosis, tensions with Prince Harry, and his brother Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, said Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? With Charles apparently past the worst of his cancer treatment, and Andrew stripped of his titles, now may be the time to turn the page. "This is a very deliberate attempt to rebrand monarchy after a couple of very difficult years," Owens said.