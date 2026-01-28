Feds Ask States If They Want to Be 'Nuclear Lifecycle' Hosts

The Trump administration is going big on nuclear, and part of the effort includes bulking up the country's nuclear fuel supply chain. The Department of Energy on Wednesday invited states to voice their interest in hosting "Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses," hub-style sites that could eventually handle almost everything related to nuclear fuel, CNBC reports. That ranges from uranium enrichment to power generation and, notably, recycling used fuel—something the US currently doesn't do on a commercial scale. Only a small fraction of the energy in nuclear fuel is used in reactors, and the DOE says the rest could be tapped instead of heading toward long-term storage sites like the proposed Yucca Mountain site in Nevada, which has been stalled due to opposition from residents.

In a best-case scenario, officials say, one campus could centralize the entire process, potentially including advanced reactors and on-site data centers that would plug directly into the power produced. With interest in nuclear rising—fueled in part by the energy demands of large-scale tech and data operations—the DOE estimates a single campus could draw as much as $50 billion in private investment. Nuclear currently provides about 21% of US electricity, but the country still relies heavily on imported uranium, much of it from Canada and Kazakhstan.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright cast the plan as a way to spur innovation, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and create jobs while supporting President Trump's push to expand nuclear power. Earlier this year, the DOE announced $2.7 billion to bolster US enrichment capacity. Wright has said he wants to see "dozens" of nuclear plants under construction before the administration leaves office.

Analysts say the "community buy-in" Wright is proposing could be key to solving the problem of what to do with spent nuclear fuel, Bloomberg reports. "We want states to welcome that repository," says Sam Thernstrom, president of the Energy Innovation Reform Project. "That's obviously a lesson of Yucca—that ignoring the politics of the host community is not a viable strategy."