Texas Executes Killer of 2

A Texas man who once escaped custody and spent three days on the run after being sentenced to death for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend was put to death Wednesday, becoming the first person executed in the US this year. Charles Victor Thompson, 55, was pronounced dead at 6:50pm CST after receiving an injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, the AP reports. He was condemned for the April 1998 shooting deaths of Glenda Dennise Hayslip, 39, and Darren Keith Cain, 30, at the woman's suburban Houston apartment.

According to court records, Hayslip and Cain were dating when Thompson came to Hayslip's apartment and began arguing with Cain around 3am the night of the killings. Police were called and told Thompson to leave the apartment complex. He returned three hours later and shot both Hayslip and Cain. Cain died at the scene, and Hayslip died in a hospital a week later. "The Hayslip and Cain families have waited over twenty-five years for justice to occur," prosecutors with the Harris County district attorney's office said in court filings.

About an hour before the scheduled execution, the US Supreme Court—without explanation—issued a brief order rejecting Thompson's final appeal. On Monday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had denied Thompson's request to commute his death sentence to a lesser penalty. His attorneys had argued in filings with the Supreme Court that he was not allowed to rebut or confront the prosecution's evidence that concluded Hayslip died of a gunshot wound to the face. Thompson's attorneys argued that Hayslip actually died from flawed medical care she received after the shooting that resulted in severe brain damage sustained from oxygen deprivation following a failed intubation. Prosecutors had said a jury had already rejected the claim by Thompson and decided under state law he was responsible for Hayslip's death because it "would not have occurred but for his conduct."