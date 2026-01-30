Media | David Brooks David Brooks Is Leaving the New York Times Longtime columnist is headed to the Atlantic magazine By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jan 30, 2026 8:16 AM CST Copied David Brooks,author and political and cultural commentator speaks at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Longtime New York Times columnist David Brooks is leaving the paper. After 22 years at the Times, the 64-year-old pundit and author is joining the Atlantic as a staff writer next month, and the magazine will serve as the exclusive outlet for his work. In a note to staff, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg praised Brooks as "America's best pop sociologist," citing his long-running interest in how institutions, families, and social structures shape modern life. Goldberg cited essays including "The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake" as an example. Brooks' new role at the magazine will also include hosting a weekly video podcast set to debut later this spring. The podcast is backed by Yale University, which is simultaneously naming Brooks a presidential senior fellow at its School of Global Affairs. Brooks is out with a farewell column in the Times as well. One snippet: "We could use better political leadership, of course, but the crucial question facing America is: How can we reverse this pervasive loss of faith in one another, in our future and in our shared ideals? I do not believe that most people can flourish in a meaningless, nihilistic universe. Despite what the cynics say, I still believe we're driven not only by the selfish motivations but also by the moral ones—the desire to pursue some good, the desire to cooperate, to care for one another and to belong." Read These Next Costco roasted over its rotisserie chickens in lawsuit. Man accused of spraying liquid on Omar made pro-Trump posts. Kennedy Center's programming chief resigns days into the job. The deputy who killed Sonya Massey just received a 20-year sentence. Report an error