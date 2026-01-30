David Brooks Is Leaving the New York Times

Longtime New York Times columnist David Brooks is leaving the paper. After 22 years at the Times, the 64-year-old pundit and author is joining the Atlantic as a staff writer next month, and the magazine will serve as the exclusive outlet for his work. In a note to staff, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg praised Brooks as "America's best pop sociologist," citing his long-running interest in how institutions, families, and social structures shape modern life. Goldberg cited essays including "The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake" as an example.