Bob Iger May Be Leaving Disney Earlier Than Expected

Bob Iger appears poised to hand over Disney's top job sooner than expected, according to people familiar with his plans. The longtime chief executive has told associates he intends to step back from the CEO role and day-to-day operations ahead of his Dec. 31 contract end date, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources. Those insiders say that Disney's board is set to meet next week at company headquarters in Burbank, California, where directors are expected to vote on his successor.

Sources say the choice has effectively narrowed to two internal contenders: Josh D'Amaro, who runs Disney's theme parks, consumer products, and video games, and Dana Walden, a longtime TV exec who co-leads the company's entertainment and streaming arm. Both laid out their strategic visions to the board in August; D'Amaro is apparently seen as the favorite. The board said in a recent public filing that it plans to decide this quarter, with candidates receiving coaching, as well as mentoring from Iger.

Iger has privately expressed fatigue with the demands of the job and irritation over recent internal disputes, including tensions at ABC surrounding the brief suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, according to people who've spoken with him. He has also told associates he wants more time for personal pursuits—among them sailing his new superyacht, Aquarius—as well as for projects with his wife, Willow Bay, dean of USC's Annenberg School, and their women's soccer team, Angel City FC.

Once a successor is named, Iger—who gave up the CEO role to Bob Chapek in 2020 after 15 years at the helm, only to return to the top spot in late 2022—is expected to stay on for several months to guide the transition and may retain a board or advisory role. People notes that when Iger returned, he'd agreed at the time to stay on for just two more years. He has reportedly said he wants his replacement to have a "fresh start," without him lingering in the CEO chair through year's end.