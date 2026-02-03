Disney Names Its 9th Leader in 102 Years

Disney has named its parks chief Josh D'Amaro to succeed Bob Iger as the entertainment giant's top executive, ending a closely watched succession process. D'Amaro, 54, has been Disney Experiences Chairman, spearheading efforts for the company's lucrative theme parks, cruises, and resorts, per the AP . The Wall Street Journal notes that D'Amaro will be the company's ninth leader in 102 years and lays out the challenge: "The CEO job requires not only running a sprawling empire but also serving as its high-profile, and highly scrutinized, public ambassador."

The decision on the next chief executive at Disney comes almost four years after the company's choice to replace Iger went badly, forcing Iger back into the job. Only two years after stepping down as CEO, Iger returned to Disney in 2022 after a period of clashes, missteps, and a weakening financial performance under his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. The latter had been viewed by many as too gruff and buttoned up, focusing intently on business and not taking enough care with the creative and imaginative elements that have helped Disney flourish over decades.

Iger, for his part, strengthened the Disney brand through his acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm; oversaw the expansion of the company in China and India; and had a laser-like focus on technology. At the same time, Iger was seen as approachable and media savvy, and he has generally been given high marks for his management of the company. Still, shareholders will be interested in hearing D'Amaro's plan for growth given that the company's stock price is down about half from its 2021 high, notes the Journal.