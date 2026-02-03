Giants Owner to Epstein: Is She 'Pro or Civilian?'

The NFL is now scrutinizing one of its own owners over ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the league will review New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's communications with Epstein after Tisch's name surfaced "at least 440 times" in a new batch of Justice Department documents tied to the late financier, per ESPN and the Washington Post . Goodell cautioned it's "one step at a time," saying the league will first gather facts before deciding whether Tisch, who is subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy, could face discipline.

Emails show Epstein connecting Tisch, who is also a film producer, with multiple women. In an April 2013 email, Tisch asked Epstein for details about a "very sweet girl" he'd met at Epstein's house. Epstein replied that he would "get all info," then asked Tisch if he'd connected with another woman he referred to as having "a 10 a--" and breast implants. "Pro or civilian?" Tisch asked. A couple months later, Epstein wrote to Tisch saying he had a "new present" for him. Tisch then asked if there was someone Epstein wanted him to meet, and Epstein described an "exotic" Tahitian woman, per CNN.

In a statement, Tisch, 76, expressed regret for what he said was a "brief association" with Epstein involving emails about adult women and other topics. He said he never visited Epstein's island or accepted his invitations. Goodell acknowledged concern about how the situation reflects on the league but pointed to the conduct policy as the framework for any response.