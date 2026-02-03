Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Accused of Killing Wife

Authorities in Delaware have charged Jill Biden's ex-husband with killing his wife after a weeks-long investigation, reports NBC10 Philadelphia . New Castle County police said officers were called to a reported domestic dispute just after 11pm on Dec. 28 at a home in the Oak Hill community. Inside, they found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, 77-year-old William Stevenson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, per TMZ .

Before marrying Linda Stevenson, William Stevenson wed Jill Biden in 1970, when she was in college, and they divorced in 1975, several years before she married Joe Biden, according to People. Authorities have not publicly disclosed further details about the alleged killing or a possible motive. It was William Stevenson who placed the initial 911 call, and police say he was cooperative at the scene, per TMZ.