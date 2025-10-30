Jesse Eisenberg Donating Kidney —to a Stranger

Actor Jesse Eisenberg is preparing to donate a kidney—not to a friend or family member, but to a complete stranger. The 42-year-old actor promoting the upcoming movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't broke the news during a live appearance on the Today show, revealing that the surgery is set for mid-December, per NBC News . Eisenberg, already a regular blood donor, described his latest decision as an "altruistic donation," meaning the recipient is someone with advanced kidney disease whom Eisenberg doesn't know and may never meet.

"I'm so excited to do it," he told the program. He later told Today.com that the process is "essentially risk-free and so needed," adding, "I think people will realize that it's a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination." Eisenberg's announcement—which appeared to surprise Today hosts during a discussion of his "blood donation bug"—comes as the US faces a critical organ shortage, with about 90,000 people currently waiting for a kidney transplant, according to federal health officials. Eisenberg noted that as a donor, he can add family members to a list that will give them priority for a living kidney donation in case they need one later, "so it's risk-free for my family, as well."