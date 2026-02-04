Judge Blocks Feds From Ending TPS for Haitians

A federal judge has blocked the end of protections that have allowed roughly 350,000 Haitians to live in the US, dealing President Trump's immigration agenda another legal, though perhaps temporary, setback. On Monday, US District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington granted a request to pause the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians while a lawsuit challenging it proceeds, the AP reports. The termination, which was set for Tuesday, "shall be null, void, and of no legal effect," she wrote. "We can breathe for a little bit," said Rose-Thamar Joseph, the operations director of the Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio.