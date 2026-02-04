At the Washington Post , a 'Shock to the System'

A once-vaunted sports section is the latest casualty of the Washington Post's cost-cutting drive that will reach far into the organization: The AP reports one-third of staff across all departments, not just the newsroom, is being laid off. The emerging details:

The paper on Wednesday internally announced it would shut down its sports department "in its current form," WaPo sports columnist Barry Svrluga wrote on X. The Athletic reports the roughly 45-person sports team was told to remain at home Wednesday and was informed via Zoom that the department would cease operation; a small number of journalists will be reassigned.