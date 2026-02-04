Remote Setting Muddles Search for Nancy Guthrie

Authorities hunting for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother have a few elements working against them. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says investigators believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her rural Tucson-area home against her will, but they have no suspect, no clear motive, and limited surveillance to work with. CNN reports her house sits in a sparsely populated unincorporated community with no street lights, few neighbors, and homes tucked far back from the road, meaning even if doorbell camera footage is available, it might not be sharp enough to reveal anything. As CNN's Ed Lavandera recounts:

Time is another problem. Guthrie was last seen around 9:30–9:45pm Saturday when family dropped her off at home; she was reported missing around noon Sunday after failing to appear at church. That gap dramatically widens the possible search radius. Nanos says the case is not dementia-related and that Guthrie, who has limited mobility and "couldn't walk 50 yards," likely did not leave on her own. She relies on critical prescription medication, and her pacemaker last pinged her iPhone around 2am Sunday; the iPhone was found inside the house.

Reports from other outlets say there were signs of forced entry and blood inside the home, though authorities haven't publicly confirmed those details. At least three outlets—TMZ and two Tucson TV stations—say they've received what appear to be ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin and referencing details inside the home; investigators are treating them as potential evidence but have not verified them. In a Wednesday morning post on X, the sheriff's office reiterated that no suspect or person of interest has yet been identified.