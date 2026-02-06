Amazon Stock Drops After AI Spending Plans Unveiled

Amazon sales surged 14% during the fourth quarter, helped by strong holiday spending and a better-than-expected growth in its prominent cloud computing unit. But shares fell 11% in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors appeared to be spooked by the Seattle-based tech company's plans to increase capital spending by nearly 60% to $200 billion from last year's $128 billion as it sees opportunities in artificial intelligence, robots, semiconductors, and satellites, the AP reports. The company's fourth-quarter profits also were slightly below analysts' projections. Wall Street analysts were expecting capital spending to rise to around $147 billion this year, according to FactSet.