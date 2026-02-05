Alphabet Doubles Down on AI Spending

Google's parent company announced some very ambitious plans for spending on AI infrastructure Wednesday, but investors weren't exactly enthusiastic. Alphabet said it could pour as much as $185 billion into capital projects this year—largely AI chips and infrastructure—roughly double last year's tab and far above Meta's projected $135 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports. That level of investment would amount to around 40% of Google's annual revenue, which just cleared $400 billion, twice Meta's haul. Alphabet reported a stronger profit than expected Wednesday, but its stock still fell more than 3% on Thursday, with investors questioning if the AI spend would be worth it, the AP reports.