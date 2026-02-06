Five Ice Skaters Rescued After Ice Sheet Breaks Away

A bunch of skaters on frozen Lake Champlain in Vermont were having a fine day on the ice when they suddenly realized the shore was getting farther and farther away. As WCAX3 explains, the ice sheet they were on broke away from shore and began drifting, quickly. Ten people had been skating, and half ended up stranded. Fortunately, all were safely rescued by a team from the state police and the US Coast Guard, per UPI.